Humor: The Good Ole Days

Smoke From A Steam Locomotive Going Through West Point In The 1940’s

Plowing A Cotton Patch In Buffalo

Portrayed As Denney’s General Store In Milltown

I woke up the other morning thinking about what I need to do about the paint peeling on the carport entrance. Admittedly, this is a chore that will need to be taken care of, but why should I fret over it? I sleep in a comfortable home with all the conveniences. I can get up and choose from a closet full of khaki pants to wear. I go in the kitchen and select from the pantry anything that I wish for breakfast. I can get in a comfortable pickup and go where ever I choose. All my medical needs are taken care of, and my chillun are a BLESSING beyond what I ever thought would be.



A while back, my cousin emailed me pictures of life in the 40’s and remarked about the “good ole days.” Though there were a lot of things that were good, we tend to overlook the bad. “The good ole days” were not so good.



From a financial standpoint, a lot of people, both black and white, in the “good ole days” barely had enough resources to meet the basic necessities of life. A large percentage of the population had no indoor plumbing. Outhouses were common and despite the joking about the use of the facility, people were quite thrifty in recycling all those Sears & Roebuck catalogs.



In “the good ole days” the less fortunate had to subsist on flour that had calories but was not a healthy food. Without cornbread, a lot of people simply went hungry. As for a comfortable home, the family had to gather around the fireplace in the winter in an attempt to stay warm. Light was kerosene lamps that did not provide very much illumination.



Many only wore rags for clothing in the “good ole days” as that was all that they had. A lot of families used the cloth fertilizer and flour sacks as clothing. Most all the ordinary people wore clothes that had patches sewn on them. Shoes were a problem and a lot of the rural people went bare footed until it was so cold that they had to encase their feet.



As for medical services “in the good ole days,” the country Doctor did the best he could, but a lot of families could not pay for services. The surgeons could take out your appendix and perform other minor surgery. But if you needed a bypass for a heart condition, there was none. If you developed prostate cancer, you just held on as long as possible knowing it was a death sentence. As for a knee replacement, you just kept on hobbling. There were no antibiotics back in the day and one suffered through hoping his antibodies would get him well, which often did not. There was over-the-counter medication but a lot of families lacked resources to purchase the medicine.



In spite of all the problems in the nation and in the world, today is “the good ole days.” Most, not all, of the citizens in America have most of the necessities needed by a caring nation. I am aware of all the suffering still out there, but count your BLESSINGS as most of us have the necessities required to live a life without the trials and tribulations of the past. Having been there and done that, “THE GOOD DAYS” were actually “THE BAD OLE DAYS.”