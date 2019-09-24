Humor WANT A JOB

Anyone who lives in the

bustling business communities

in our country

knows that every newspaper

has ads for businesses

seeking employees. Admittedly,

most of the available

jobs are low level pay

opportunities.

We who receive the benefi

ts of low hourly wage

earners do not seem to

appreciate the services that

they provide. There has

got to be several hundred

low hourly pay workers in

the fast food industry in

our neighborhood. These

businesses could not

survive without those who

willingly to work at the

current pay scale.

It is factual that immigrants

are needed to fi ll

some of these job slots.

I am talking about legal

immigrants although

businesses such as meat

packers and poultry

packing plants could not

survive without employing

laborers of questionable

citizenship.

In view of the available

job opportunities, I have

decided to join the labor

force. I am agreeable to

perform the following

jobs for ½ of the current

minimum wage.

• Working for Norman

Cleaners looking for

buttons torn off by the

washing and drying

machines. While on

the job, I would be

available to check the

pockets of the items

to be cleaned for

loose money or other

valuables to stuff in my

pockets.

• There has been a lot

of controversy reference

the water dumped

into the river from the

West Point Sewage

Treatment Plant. The

City of Lanett sucks

in this water from the

Hooch and it goes into

their treatment plant. I

could be a water safety

technician and take

the treated West Point

water and replace it

in Lanett’s City Hall

commercial drinking

fountain. Then I would

observe the offi cials

and workers for their

digestive health. I

will not divulge what

measures may need to

be taken.

• A good part time job

for me would be a

monitor at Milltown

Wheeler’s Monday

night trivia quiz. I

could supply some

question of value

rather than the silly

questions he uses. For

example– How many

spokes in a wagon

wheel? What percentage

of cow fl atulence

is planet destroying

carbon? How many

years does a man own

a gun until it is forever

banned? (Of course,

the correct answer is

blowing in the wind.)

Also, I could spy on

those googling the

answers.

• Another job under

consideration is being

a security guard for

“Fat Cat” Vaughn’s

Bear Bryant Museum.

It has all the amenities

to be used as a

guest house so I could

just pack my bag and

come over. But then

I realized how would

I eat when everything

in the museum makes

me want to throw up?

And the parking lot is

a ¼ mile away and one

risks falling into the

pool when patrolling

at night. But I would

have a convenient excuse

of “sleepwalking”

when it is discovered

the next day that

orange and blue paint

had somehow spilled

over all the questionable

artifacts.

When all of these job

prospects were presented

to my wife via the family

“mole” who resides in

the Swamp located in

Washington D.C., my wife

quickly informed that me

that I already have a job

and I am not working. She

says: the lawn needs mowing,

the shrubbery needs

pruning, the car needs

washing, the pine straw

needs to raked up and the

list goes on and on.

One would think after 6

years of using a keyboard,

I would learn to keep my

mouth shut

