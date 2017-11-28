Humor – Well Rounded

I noticed an ad recently from a local company seeking to hire a sales agent for their product. They described that they were looking for a “well rounded person.” It stirred my feeble brain cells as to ponder exactly what is a “well rounded person?”

My first thought was that they wanted to hire someone like Hillary. Under those pantsuits, she may fit that description. It is true, not fake news, that she is “well rounded” by politicos who have her best interest in mind. She has been “well rounded” by accusations of criminal charges regarding Benghazi, private servers and the Clinton Foundation charity.

Bill Clinton also comes to mind as a “well rounded” person. He obviously is very handsome such that many women swoon (or worse) “round” him. He received a coveted Rhodes Scholarship to study in England and earned a law degree from Yale. He also is purportedly a talented saxophone player. However, in my view, the best description of Bill Clinton is that he has “been around.”

As bad as it may sound, you might consider Vladimir Putin a “well rounded” person. Vlad has hacked into our national communications and “rounded up” all the 2016 election information. Also, he seems to have “rounded up” 20% of our country’s uranium supply. Russia even produces and controls the major portion of the petroleum used in European countries.

The same can be said of China’s ruler Xi Jinping as being “well rounded.” He has captured most of the world trade and managed to acquire the latest US manufacturing technology. Most of the products that we buy such as tooth brushes, cell phones, TV sets and hardware are made in China. The solar panels and much of the supportive wiring and rigging used in construction of the 1100 acre LaFayette Solar Farm were made in China. China has constructed an island of sand in the South China Sea which they have established as an extension of their sovereignty and even established a military base on site.

Our own President Donald Trump is certainly “well rounded,” including his midriff. He has certainly made the “rounds” in wives and businesses as well. He has played many “well rounded” games of golf. He seems to fit the description of a “well rounded” sales agent because he has been there and done that. The guy seems to know more people of stature than anyone on of the face of the earth.

Come to think about it, there are a lot of “well rounded” items in the world as well. All wells are rounded. I have never seen a well that was not “well rounded.” Also, I guess that you could say all balls are “well rounded,” even the football (which is conical as well). Then there are telephone poles, drum sticks, broom sticks, and wheels that roll which are all “well rounded.” You can glance at the heavens and see the “well roundedness” of our planets and stars.

But as for a human being “well rounded,” it is not as simple or clear except concerning my dear mother. She was not “well rounded” in stature but was certainly that as God’s gift to my family.