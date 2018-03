The Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the City of West Point held their first annual St. Paddy’s Day on the River on March 17. It was a day of fun for children and adults complete with a rock climbing wall, bungee jumping, inflatables, and concerts. Shown above is part of the crowd that attended the festivities.

The musical entertainment was all set up for the St. Paddy’s on the River festivities on Saturday, March 17.