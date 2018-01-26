Hunter falls out of tree, dies

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Family members of an east Alabama man made a tragic discovery Friday night in the small community of Beulah. What had started as a relaxing day of hunting for one man turned fatal and left investigators seeking what led to his tragic death.

According to the Lee County Coroners Office at 7:40 p.m. on Friday night deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Beulah Fire and Rescue, and EAMC EMS responded to a subject found unresponsive in the 600 block of Lee Road 263 near the Beulah community.

When emergency crews arrived, they discovered 51-year-old Edward Allen Martin Jr with no signs of life. The coroner’s office indicates that Martin had went hunting on land he owned in the area on Friday afternoon. When he did not return home family members became concerned and went to the property to look for Martin. Relatives found him on the ground under a tree stand, he was unresponsive when family members made the discovery.

Investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Coroners Office are still looking into the cause of the death. The coroner’s office does confirm he fell about 18-20 feet but are unclear if the fall resulted in his death or a medical condition. His body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.