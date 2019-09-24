Hurst Named Teacher of the Year

LaFayette’s former

youngest Mayor Matthew

Hurst and former

teacher and counselor of

Chambers Academy was

just awarded Elberta High

School Warriors 2019-

2020 teacher of the year.

Matthew Hurst!

The school sited some

of Hurst’s outstanding

accomplishments as a

Spanish teacher, Var

sity Football Voice of the

Warriors, and bus driver

extraordinaire!!

Hurst responded, “I am

so fortunate to work with

excellent students, a jamup

administration, and an

extremely talented faculty.

I love my Elberta family

and am very proud to have

been named EHS Teacher

of the Year!