Hurst Named Teacher of the Year

LaFayette’s former
youngest Mayor Matthew
Hurst and former
teacher and counselor of
Chambers Academy was
just awarded Elberta High
School Warriors 2019-
2020 teacher of the year.
Matthew Hurst!
The school sited some
of Hurst’s outstanding
accomplishments as a
Spanish teacher, Var

sity Football Voice of the
Warriors, and bus driver
extraordinaire!!
Hurst responded, “I am
so fortunate to work with
excellent students, a jamup
administration, and an
extremely talented faculty.
I love my Elberta family
and am very proud to have
been named EHS Teacher
of the Year!

The LaFayette Sun
