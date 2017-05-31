I have been thinking

Notice that I frame my brain service as thinking rather than musing. Our Sun Editor has dubs on the verb (or is it a noun) musing so I have to refer to a different mental description. In fact the whole idea herein is out right plagiarism of my friend Hollis’s musing. Hollis is musing (pondering) down on the coast at Pensacola.

Trump’s trip abroad is dominating a lot of the news channels this week, and sometimes one just gets tired of keeping up with all of it. We need a little more amusement in our musing. With the example of Hollis taking some time down on the beach, this week I celebrate what the less sophisticated deep thinkers have on mind:

1. Factual data indicated that 4,153, 237 got married last year. Doesn’t it bother you that it is an uneven number? I guess at least one person married themselves.

2. Today a man knocked on my door and asked for donation for funds to build a community swimming pool. I did my part! I gave him a cup of water.

3. It is ironic that the colors red, white and blue stand for freedom unless they are flashing on a cop’s car behind you.

4. A recent study found that women who carry a little extra weight live longer than the men who mention it.

5. America is a country which produces citizens who will cross the ocean to fight for democracy but will not cross the street to vote.

6. You know that tingly little feeling you get when you really like someone! That’s your common sense leaving your body.

7. Did you know that dolphins are so smart that within a few weeks of captivity, they can train people to stand on the very edge of the pool and throw them fish.

8. I think my neighbor is stalking me as she’s been googling my name on her computer. I saw it through my telescope last night.

9. They say money talks – but all mine says is goodbye.

10. Common sense tells you that you are not fat, you are just easier to see.

11.If you think that nobody cares whether you are alive or dead, just miss some payments to your life insurance carrier.

12. Yesterday my pharmacist asked me my birth date again. I’m pretty sure Chuck is going to give me a birthday prescription.

13. It is pretty cool how the Chinese can make a language entirely out of tattoos.

14. I think about all those people that buy Evian water at $2.00 per bottle. It fits as Evian spelled backward is naive which is exactly what they are.

15. It is ironic that when taxes are due, if you join the words THE and IRS, it spells THEIRS.

The thoughts spelled out above are things that the old crowd can muse upon. President Trump is going to take care of the national and world problems while we “used uppers” can muse on the pressing things in life.