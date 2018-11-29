Impatience is my middle name

Patience isn’t a virtue

I possess. Strangely my

father had the patience of

Job. My mother, on the

other hand had very little,

and you can guess by

now, who I followed. I am

trying to be more patient

but I’ve compiled a list of

situations that still tick me

off. Here it is:

1. At the top of my list

is waiters or waitresses

that are lousy at their

job. Nothing gets my

blood pressure boiling

me than being ignored

when I walk in to a fine

dining establishment. I

don’t know if it’s just me,

but I like to at least be

acknowledged while I’m

waiting for service. It just

happened the other day at

Carrabas. My wife and I

walked in, sat down, and

watched for 10 minutes as

personnel walked by our

table time and again with-

out an acknowledgement,

menu or drink order. We

got up and left.

2. While we are on the

subject of food ( I must be

hungry) I attempt to avoid

fast food at all costs, but

there I was the other day,

in a line at McDonalds,

waiting to order a simply

cheeseburger and fry.

After about 10 minutes,

I was able to pull up to

the order window, placed

my order, waited an-

other couple minutes, and

kaboom finally received

my order. I pulled off on

to the main highway only

to notice my cheeseburger

was a hamburger and my

fries were ice cold. Did

I mention I avoid fast

food? Why can’t they get

it right?

3. A major pet peeve is

the doctor’s office. Again,

it is a place I try to avoid.

A couple of months ago I

was convinced to go for

a colonoscopy procedure.

I’m of that age, and had

never had one. So I go to

my doctor for the second

time in four years, only

to wait for a half hour

in the waiting room. I

wonder why I have to

make an appointment to

wait? Finally the physi-

cian’s assistant checks my

vitals and sends me down

the road to another office

to get a colonoscopy kit.

I walk in, sign the clip

board and take a seat. No

acknowledgement, no

friendly staff, no nothing.

A half hour later I’m still

waiting. I decided it was

time to walk out. Need-

less to say I haven’t been

back.

4. For a guy that

drive’s upwards to 3000

miles a month, I run in to

my share of road con-

struction, and like most

impatient brethren, can’t

stand to sit around, car in

idle, waiting to get around

the mess. Jeez just last

week I was on my way

to the airport, and had to

come to a sudden stop.

Okay I wondered how

long is this going to take?

Five minutes past, then

10, then 20, then 30, and

finally some movement.

A whole twenty minutes

later I made it around the

bridge construction. All

the while, my veins are

popping, as idiot drivers

are passing me on the

right, using the edge of

the road to drive on, and

then cutting in a half mile

up the road. Why is it con-

struction takes place when

the roads are the busiest?

5. Of course one of the

worst waits is when you

are put on hold, in an at-

tempt to pay a bill. Lately,

it’s not so much being

put on hold but being

transferred from person to

person. It happens to me

whether I’m trying to pay

a utility bill or the IRS

(actually they can be the

worst). And then finally

when you get someone

that can help you out, you

can’t understand them

because they are sitting

it a phone bank in India,

and have a terrible accent.

What did you say? I owe

$4,000. I don’t think so.

Click, I simply hang up

and try again when I’ve

had less coffee.

These are my top five.

I could go on and on, but

just writing about this

subject has me upset.

If you can believe this,

one friend suggested I

should take up media-

tion. My response, as you

can imagine, was if you

think I can sit silent with

my legs crossed, trying to

conjure up happy thoughts

for an hour, you’re out of

your mind. I’d rather live

with my impatience.