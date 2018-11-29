Impatience is my middle name

Patience isn’t a virtue
I possess. Strangely my
father had the patience of
Job. My mother, on the
other hand had very little,
and you can guess by
now, who I followed. I am
trying to be more patient
but I’ve compiled a list of
situations that still tick me
off. Here it is:
1. At the top of my list
is waiters or waitresses
that are lousy at their
job. Nothing gets my
blood pressure boiling
me than being ignored
when I walk in to a fine
dining establishment. I
don’t know if it’s just me,
but I like to at least be
acknowledged while I’m
waiting for service. It just
happened the other day at
Carrabas. My wife and I
walked in, sat down, and
watched for 10 minutes as
personnel walked by our
table time and again with-
out an acknowledgement,
menu or drink order. We
got up and left.
2. While we are on the
subject of food ( I must be
hungry) I attempt to avoid
fast food at all costs, but
there I was the other day,
in a line at McDonalds,
waiting to order a simply
cheeseburger and fry.
After about 10 minutes,
I was able to pull up to
the order window, placed
my order, waited an-
other couple minutes, and
kaboom finally received
my order. I pulled off on
to the main highway only
to notice my cheeseburger
was a hamburger and my
fries were ice cold. Did
I mention I avoid fast
food? Why can’t they get
it right?
3. A major pet peeve is
the doctor’s office. Again,
it is a place I try to avoid.
A couple of months ago I
was convinced to go for
a colonoscopy procedure.
I’m of that age, and had
never had one. So I go to
my doctor for the second
time in four years, only
to wait for a half hour
in the waiting room. I
wonder why I have to
make an appointment to
wait? Finally the physi-
cian’s assistant checks my
vitals and sends me down
the road to another office
to get a colonoscopy kit.
I walk in, sign the clip
board and take a seat. No
acknowledgement, no
friendly staff, no nothing.
A half hour later I’m still
waiting. I decided it was
time to walk out. Need-
less to say I haven’t been
back.
4. For a guy that
drive’s upwards to 3000
miles a month, I run in to
my share of road con-
struction, and like most
impatient brethren, can’t
stand to sit around, car in
idle, waiting to get around
the mess. Jeez just last
week I was on my way
to the airport, and had to
come to a sudden stop.
Okay I wondered how
long is this going to take?
Five minutes past, then
10, then 20, then 30, and
finally some movement.
A whole twenty minutes
later I made it around the
bridge construction. All
the while, my veins are
popping, as idiot drivers
are passing me on the
right, using the edge of
the road to drive on, and
then cutting in a half mile
up the road. Why is it con-
struction takes place when
the roads are the busiest?
5. Of course one of the
worst waits is when you
are put on hold, in an at-
tempt to pay a bill. Lately,
it’s not so much being
put on hold but being
transferred from person to
person. It happens to me
whether I’m trying to pay
a utility bill or the IRS
(actually they can be the
worst). And then finally
when you get someone
that can help you out, you
can’t understand them
because they are sitting
it a phone bank in India,
and have a terrible accent.
What did you say? I owe
$4,000. I don’t think so.
Click, I simply hang up
and try again when I’ve
had less coffee.
These are my top five.
I could go on and on, but
just writing about this
subject has me upset.
If you can believe this,
one friend suggested I
should take up media-
tion. My response, as you
can imagine, was if you
think I can sit silent with
my legs crossed, trying to
conjure up happy thoughts
for an hour, you’re out of
your mind. I’d rather live
with my impatience.
