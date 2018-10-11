In Defense Of The Old, White Male Mikes Musings

“Oh man it’s kind of

sick how much joy I get

out of being cruel to old

white men.”

This said by one of the

new heroes of the alt-left

movement, Sarah Jeong,

writer for the New York

Times, who has written

several pieces and tweets

often about her hate of old

white men.

I suppose it could have

been said by any number

of people including my

niece who view old white

males as “enemy number

one.”

But wait a minute I am

an old white male, and I

take exception. Like so

many of my age and gen-

der, I’m not blindly being

pulled by the Trump train

nor do I have an animos-

ity to those that might

have a different viewpoint

than I.

I believe the me-

dian age of lawmakers is

considerably higher than

it should be, and gender

numbers are out of whack

as well. Ditto minorities. I

believe senators that reach

the age of 80- ala Chuck

Grassley and Richard

Shelby ought to retire

gracefully. But I also

believe so should female

senators like Dianne

Feinstein, who is only a

few months younger than Grassley at 86.

However, I’m grow-

ing tired of the alt-left

getting their kicks at the

expense of old, sometimes

angry, white males. I’m

tired because I’m one of

them, and I don’t think it

is fair to categorize us all

under one umbrella. Just

like any other segment

of the population, old

white males are made up

of more than those that

might sit in their recliner

and watch Fox News all

day long.

In doing research for

this column I was fasci-

nated by statistics that

show the middle-aged and

older white males have

suicide rates higher than

all other age categories

and in recent years that

suicide rate has spiked

40%.

My guess that has more

to do with health issues,

but a lack of self- worth,

brought on by male bash-

ing has to account for a

good number of these sui-

cides. And guess what, it’s

not gonna get any better if

you listen to the rhetoric

and hatred spewed at us.

In many ways, it’s

simply women turning the

tables on us. Back before

many of us were born,

including me, women

weren’t allowed out of the kitchen. They held very

few professional posi-

tions and certainly weren’t

thought of as viable politi-

cal candidates.

So maybe we have it

coming. Maybe it is time

to take our medicine and

lie in the corner cowering

as the next feminist beats

us down.

I will point out how-

ever, that was then, and

this is now. Many old

white males are enlight-

ened. They understand the

changing social, economic

and political climates, and

agree that women and mi-

norities have a great deal

to contribute to this world.

I would humbly suggest

that you stop picking on

us. Old white men are

often good husbands and

great fathers and grand-

fathers. We, for the most

part are neither child mo-

lesters or sexual assaulters

or mass murderers. Yes

we are human and are

prone to making mistakes,

but let’s face it, who isn’t?