Today was a big day! A big day, I tell you, but mostly a sad day. I think. Maybe. It’s a day I’ll never forget, or maybe, it’s a day I’ll want to forget. I don’t know. It’s been a day filled with emotions. That is the one thing that I’m certain of.



You see, we shipped Abby off to boarding school this morning. Maybe, we’ll get to see her at Christmas. I’m kidding, but that’s what it seems like. We’ll actually see her in a few hours. Today was just her first day of daycare/pre-school. We took her up there as a family. It was a big day for us, and a hard day for us all.



She recently turned two, and it was time, and I know it was time, but it’s still hard. Other than the 29 days she spent at UAB upon her early arrival, she’s always been with us. Wait, she was with us then, too. We were there all day, every day. “Us” means she was with her mamma and daddy, at home, or with the grandparents, of course. It also includes the hour she spends at the church nursery each Sunday morning. I mean, I’m only half a verse of Amazing Grace away from her. It’s hard. I know she’s in good hands and will be just fine. But still…Man. Whew.



We had our Thanksgiving meal at church Sunday night. After eating a little turkey and dressing, she made her rounds to all her people. Miss Peggy took her from me and told me to go on. I knew she was literally in good hands, so I obeyed my sweet friend. I needed to go into the sanctuary to help put up Christmas decorations anyway. Lucy and crew were still in there eating. We eat good at Eagle Creek Baptist Church. Come join us sometime. But I digress.



Soon thereafter, they made their way to the decoration party, as well. Abby was running around playing with the other kids. She gets so excited and has so much fun. Anyone under the age of eight is “baby” to her. She plays well with everyone, so I know she’ll be fine at daycare. Everyone keeps telling me that. I know she will, but will I? I’m struggling.



Like most southern baby girls, she seldom leaves the house without a bow atop her head. “The bigger the bow, the closer to God,” they say. While running around the sanctuary and behind the pews, all you could see was the bow. It was like a shark fin sticking out of the water without the scary music.



In a matter of months, maybe weeks, she’ll be more visible. And, one day, sadly, she’ll quit wearing bows. I’ve always heard how quickly they grow up, but you just never realize the reality of that until you are seeing it firsthand. It’s hard.

I love being her dad, and I’ll always be her dad, regardless of her age. She is the highlight of my life. She is my why. She is our unique gift from God. If you’ve ever met her, then you know just how unique she really is.



Time to get off the couch, and time to hop in the shower and get dressed. I have a baby shark to go pick up. I’ll be back shortly.



Okay, I’m back. She did great! She loves her teachers and her new friends. She even took a nap. She was happy to see me when I opened the door, and boy was I happy to see her! We’ll do it all again tomorrow. I’m sure at some point it will get easier. I know she’s in good hands.



In case anyone is wondering, of course, we had pear salad. We always have pear salad. Some of them were even topped with pecans! That was new to me.