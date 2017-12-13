Home Local Inmate dies in Lee County jail
Inmate dies in Lee County jail

Inmate dies in Lee County jail

By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

A 28-year-old man died early Friday morning while in custody at an East Alabama detention facility. Officials indicate that the death appears to be related to a medical condition the man suffered while being housed at the facility and that foul play is not suspected in the death of the inmate.

According to a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department a 28-year-old male was found suffering from a medical condition inside of a cell block at the Lee County Jail in Opelika at 8:40 a.m. on Friday morning. The identity of the individual was not released in the release as officials were still trying to establish contact with relatives of the man.

According to the release a correctional officer at the facility became aware of the condition of the inmate and called for assistance from medical staff at the jail. A jail doctor and nurse responded and advised the inmate should be taken to a hospital.

While awaiting arrival of an ambulance for transport the male was taken to the booking area of the jail. Once in the booking area his medical condition declined at an accelerated pace. The inmate lost consciousness and corrections officers and medical personal attempted to resuscitate the victim.

Paramedics arrived and quickly rushed the man to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika where he was pronounced dead by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris. The victim was transported to the state forensics lab in Montgomery for an autopsy on Friday. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

