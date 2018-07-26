Inside the Statehouse

The storyline of last

week’s GOP Primary run-

off was the extremely low

turnout. The big surprises

to me were the big vic-

tories by Steve Marshall

for Attorney General and

Martha Roby for Con-

gress. Their winning was

not a surprise; however,

their margin of victory

was impressive.

Going into the runoff

my guess was that which-

ever one won between

Marshall or Troy King,

would win by a narrow

margin. After all they had

arrived at the runoff in a

dead heat of 28 percent

each. It is hard to tell

how Marshall was able

to trounce King by a 62

to 38 margin. The only

logical theory would be

that he got a sympathy

vote from his wife’s death

during the runoff.

King’s filing a suit

over Marshall’s campaign

fundraising, days before

the election, hurt the

former Attorney General.

It made him look like a

loser. Also, it became

apparent to me during

the campaign that both

Marshall and King were

polarizing figures. Folks

either liked them or they

really did not like them.

King obviously made

some enemies and detrac-

tors during his tenure as

Attorney General. As

George Wallace used to

tell me, “More folks vote

against someone than

for someone.” King will

probably be residing in

Buck’s Pocket, politically,

for the rest of his life.

However, he personally

will be a lot better off, es-

pecially financially. Just

ask Jere Beasley.

The Lt. Governor’s

race ended about like I

expected. I thought it

would be close and it

was. It was really the

only nip and tuck battle of

the night. Will Ainsworth

was the big winner of

this 2018 political year.

He went from being a

one term state legislator from Sand Mountain to

Lt. Governor of Alabama.

At age 37, he is now

the youngest among the

major players on the

state political scene. His

narrow but impressive

victory supplants Twinkle

Cavanaugh as the heir

apparent to governor. This

race attracted more money

and attention than is usu-

ally the case, and for good

reason.

Our Lt. Governor has

ascended to Governor

more times than not in

recent decades. If Kay

Ivey is elected Governor,

as expected, she will more

than likely only serve

one four-year term. Will

Ainsworth with his victory

last week has emerged as

one of the favorites in the

2022 Governor’s race.

How did young Ain-

sworth pull off his victo-

ry? If you are an observer

of Alabama politics, you

can see the path clearly.

The more things change

the more they stay the

same. Ainsworth’s calling

card from the get-go was

that he had family money

to spend. Sometimes

people have money and

tout that as an advantage

but, when push comes to

shove, they won’t spend it.

Ainsworth put his money

where his mouth was. He

spent it.

Money is the mother’s

milk of politics. Ain-

sworth did a good days

work when he hired

whoever ran his campaign.

His polling and media

were dead on and out-

standing. His polling and

media people knew when

to go negative and how

much to spend and what

ad would work. Thus, the

truisms came into play.

Number one – money

talks. It is the mother’s

milk of politics. Number

two is more people vote

against someone than for

someone. Thus, negative

advertising works. Third-

ly, people in Alabama vote

for someone from their

neck of the woods. Espe-

cially in secondary races.

Folks, there are a lot

more people and votes

in North Alabama than

South Alabama. There

was a distinct regional

delineation that Ainsworth

was from the north and

Twinkle’s base and home

was in South Alabama.

North Alabama will beat

South Alabama every day

of the week and twice on

Sunday.

Finally, don’t ever run

statewide in Alabama

without the Alfa endorse-

ment. Make no doubt

about it, folks, Alfa is still

the big dog in Alabama

politics. They ran the

table on all the statewide

races in last Tuesday’s

runoff. The Alfa endorse-

ment was the common

thread that appeared in the

final results of all races.

Ainsworth’s name, as

the endorsed candidate

of the Farmers Federa-

tion ballot was without a

doubt the difference in the

10,000-vote margin by

which he edged Twinkle.

In a low turnout race,

the Farmers Federation

endorsement becomes

ever more pronounced

and accentuated. Farmers

vote. They vote Repub-

lican. They vote the Alfa

ballot.

They not only won

every legislative race in

the state that they wanted,

which is their bread and

butter, in addition they

won the statewide offices.

So, you might say they got

their dinner and dessert.

You can probably bet the

family farm that property

taxes will not be raised

in the Heart of Dixie this

next quadrennium.

See you next week.