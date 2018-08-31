Inside the Statehouse By Steve Flowers

BCA is Back, Bigger

and Better than ever

Alabama Power is and

has always been a force in

Alabama politics. Some

entities may have influ

–

ence in the Legislature, but

the power company has

the ear of folks in all three

branches of State govern-

ment: Legislative, Execu

–

tive and Judicial.

If you sat down with all

35 state senators, especially

the veterans who know

the ropes and the system,

and you had an extensive

off-the-record private

conversation with each of

them, and you asked them

if you had to have one spe

–

cial interest group in your

corner and you were in a

tough race to get reelected

or wanted to get something

accomplished, who would

you call. In other words,

to quote the great Dr. Paul

Hubbert, who would you

call if your ox got into

a ditch? It would be an

overwhelming vote for

Alabama Power. Alabama

Power is the friend, and

confidant that both Demo

–

cratic and Republican sena

–

tors and representatives

would name. The company

is known for listening to

legislators and treating

them fairly and honestly,

and it is truly nonpartisan

in its approachTypically, the power

company prefers anonym-

ity. It certainly does not

seek attention or accolades.

However, legislators,

judges, and governors have

never been reluctant or

ashamed of being aligned

with the interests of the

company or seeking contri-

butions from its employee-

operated political action

committee. Over the years

there has been a shell game

of attempting to hide cam-

paign contributions from

some corners; not so with

Alabama Power and its em-

ployees PAC. They do not

play nefarious, clandestine,

hiding-the-money she-

nanigans. They play by the

rules. When you inquire of

those 35 senators why they

want and are proud of the

power company’s support, they will quote an old say

–

ing used among Goat Hill

veterans, “What’s good for

Alabama Power is good for

Alabama,” because if Ala

–

bama grows and prospers,

if the state is drawing new

industry and existing busi

–

nesses are expanding, and

Alabamians are using more

electricity, Alabama Power

prospers.

During the 1960’s,

George Wallace had dema

–

gogued the race issue and

had become the Emperor

of Goat Hill. The issue of

race was a powerful tool.

Wallace was a brilliant

politician and knew how to

use power. When African

Americans gained the right

to vote Wallace had to find

him another boogeyman.

He took a page from Huey

Long and started cussing

the big utilities.

During this Wallace

vendetta, Alabama Power

had a president named Joe

Farley, who was a great

business leader, but not

particularly enamored with

Montgomery politics. For-

tunately, he had a real pro

representing the company

on Goat Hill in the form

of Walter Johnsey. Walter

stood toe-to-toe with Wal

–

lace.After Wallace, a triumvi

–

rate of power made up

of AEA/Labor and trial

lawyers ruled the roost.

The plaintiff trial lawyers

became greedy and made

Alabama the laughing

stock of the Nation with

outrageous, ludicrous

judgements. We were

called “Tort Hell” by

“Time Magazine.” No

industry would come to

Alabama when they were

going to be routinely

shaken down by litigants

and their own workers for

millions of dollars.

The power company

had to come to the rescue.

Under the leadership of

President Elmer Harris,

the Business Council of

Alabama was created.

The

BCA ran the trial lawyers

from the Temple and led

Alabama into a pro-busi

–

ness environment.

Over the next 30 years

the BCA became the lead-

ing business governmental

group. In actuality, it

remained closely aligned

with the power company.

An arrogant, Yankee,

named Billy Canary, had

been the titular president

of the BCA for close to 10

years. He had parlayed a

friendship with Governor

Bob Riley and Speaker

Mike Hubbard, into garner

–

ing the job. It became

apparent that he had run

the organization into the

ground about three years

ago. He and the BCA had

become a joke and tooth-

less tiger.

About a year ago, the

power company President,

Mark Crosswhite, called

Canary to Birmingham and

suggested it was time to

move on. Canary lied and

procrastinated and refused

to depart. Crosswhite

ultimately lost patience. He

brilliantly pulled the plug

and left BCA along with

some of the company’s

business allies Regions,

Blue Cross, and Power

South. Crosswhite had

grown up in the power

business, even at one

point in his career he led

the governmental affairs

department and also did a

stint as President of sister

Gulf Power. He knew

how to handle the situ

–

ation. He employed the

Teddy Roosevelt adage that

also applies to the power

company: “Walk softly

and carry a big stick.”

Crosswhite and his allies

reconstituted the Board of

BCA and brought every

–

body back into the fold in

one fell swoop. He earned

himself a place in Alabama

Power and Alabama politi-

cal lore.

The BCA is back bigger

and better than ever.

See you next week.