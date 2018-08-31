Inside the Statehouse By Steve Flowers

BCA is Back, Bigger
and Better than ever
Alabama Power is and
has always been a force in
Alabama politics. Some
entities may have influ
–
ence in the Legislature, but
the power company has
the ear of folks in all three
branches of State govern-
ment: Legislative, Execu
–
tive and Judicial.
If you sat down with all
35 state senators, especially
the veterans who know
the ropes and the system,
and you had an extensive
off-the-record private
conversation with each of
them, and you asked them
if you had to have one spe
–
cial interest group in your
corner and you were in a
tough race to get reelected
or wanted to get something
accomplished, who would
you call. In other words,
to quote the great Dr. Paul
Hubbert, who would you
call if your ox got into
a ditch? It would be an
overwhelming vote for
Alabama Power. Alabama
Power is the friend, and
confidant that both Demo
–
cratic and Republican sena
–
tors and representatives
would name. The company
is known for listening to
legislators and treating
them fairly and honestly,
and it is truly nonpartisan
in its approachTypically, the power
company prefers anonym-
ity. It certainly does not
seek attention or accolades.
However, legislators,
judges, and governors have
never been reluctant or
ashamed of being aligned
with the interests of the
company or seeking contri-
butions from its employee-
operated political action
committee. Over the years
there has been a shell game
of attempting to hide cam-
paign contributions from
some corners; not so with
Alabama Power and its em-
ployees PAC. They do not
play nefarious, clandestine,
hiding-the-money she-
nanigans. They play by the
rules. When you inquire of
those 35 senators why they
want and are proud of the
power company’s support, they will quote an old say
–
ing used among Goat Hill
veterans, “What’s good for
Alabama Power is good for
Alabama,” because if Ala
–
bama grows and prospers,
if the state is drawing new
industry and existing busi
–
nesses are expanding, and
Alabamians are using more
electricity, Alabama Power
prospers.
During the 1960’s,
George Wallace had dema
–
gogued the race issue and
had become the Emperor
of Goat Hill. The issue of
race was a powerful tool.
Wallace was a brilliant
politician and knew how to
use power. When African
Americans gained the right
to vote Wallace had to find
him another boogeyman.
He took a page from Huey
Long and started cussing
the big utilities.
During this Wallace
vendetta, Alabama Power
had a president named Joe
Farley, who was a great
business leader, but not
particularly enamored with
Montgomery politics. For-
tunately, he had a real pro
representing the company
on Goat Hill in the form
of Walter Johnsey. Walter
stood toe-to-toe with Wal
–
lace.After Wallace, a triumvi
–
rate of power made up
of AEA/Labor and trial
lawyers ruled the roost.
The plaintiff trial lawyers
became greedy and made
Alabama the laughing
stock of the Nation with
outrageous, ludicrous
judgements. We were
called “Tort Hell” by
“Time Magazine.” No
industry would come to
Alabama when they were
going to be routinely
shaken down by litigants
and their own workers for
millions of dollars.
The power company
had to come to the rescue.
Under the leadership of
President Elmer Harris,
the Business Council of
Alabama was created.
The
BCA ran the trial lawyers
from the Temple and led
Alabama into a pro-busi
–
ness environment.
Over the next 30 years
the BCA became the lead-
ing business governmental
group. In actuality, it
remained closely aligned
with the power company.
An arrogant, Yankee,
named Billy Canary, had
been the titular president
of the BCA for close to 10
years. He had parlayed a
friendship with Governor
Bob Riley and Speaker
Mike Hubbard, into garner
–
ing the job. It became
apparent that he had run
the organization into the
ground about three years
ago. He and the BCA had
become a joke and tooth-
less tiger.
About a year ago, the
power company President,
Mark Crosswhite, called
Canary to Birmingham and
suggested it was time to
move on. Canary lied and
procrastinated and refused
to depart. Crosswhite
ultimately lost patience. He
brilliantly pulled the plug
and left BCA along with
some of the company’s
business allies Regions,
Blue Cross, and Power
South. Crosswhite had
grown up in the power
business, even at one
point in his career he led
the governmental affairs
department and also did a
stint as President of sister
Gulf Power. He knew
how to handle the situ
–
ation. He employed the
Teddy Roosevelt adage that
also applies to the power
company: “Walk softly
and carry a big stick.”
Crosswhite and his allies
reconstituted the Board of
BCA and brought every
–
body back into the fold in
one fell swoop. He earned
himself a place in Alabama
Power and Alabama politi-
cal lore.
The BCA is back bigger
and better than ever.
See you next week.
