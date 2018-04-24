Inside the Statehouse By Steve Flowers

Among the plethora

of races on the ballot this

year are the important seats

on the Alabama Supreme

Court. We have an unprec-

edented five out of nine

seats up for election.

Our Alabama Supreme

Court as well as our Courts

of Criminal Appeals are

extremely conservative,

pro-business and all Re-

publican.

This conservatism

dates back to the 1980’s

and 1990’s. During

that two-decade run, the

plaintiff lawyers controlled

and dominated our State

Supreme Court. We were

known throughout the

country as a Plaintiff’s

paradise. It was like a fai-

rytale jackpot justice sys-

tem. It was not uncommon

for ludicrous multimillion

dollar verdicts to be upheld

daily for all types of cases.

We were called Tort Hell

by “Time Magazine.”

Tort reform became the

dominant issue in the Halls

of the Legislature.

When you have un-

bridled monetary verdicts

coming out of Alabama

that gives a plaintiff mil-

lions of dollars for having a

wreck in a General Motors

vehicle, it affects the entire

country. General Motors

does business in all 50

states.

Well the business

community throughout

the country and in Ala-

bama decided enough was

enough. They decided to

close down tort hell. They

put their money where their

mouth was and replaced

an all Democratic plaintiff

trial lawyer Supreme Court

with an all Republican

pro-business court. The

pendulum has swung com-

pletely from left to right.

If yesterday’s court was

extremely liberal, today’s

Alabama Supreme Court is

extremely conservative.

These five open seats

will be held by conserva-

tive Republicans when the