By Bill Frazer

This past week one local and one international scene took my attention. Locally, it was brought to my attention that one of the most interesting window scenes in the country was on display at the Jama-Java Coffee Shop in down town West Point. I go to see the display and was in awe. The sculptor framed in the window was not only art but an amazing demonstration of craft as well. The sculptor, Chuck Moore is better known for the IRON MAN crafted and put on display at the old mill site in the Valley. It too is an amazing display of arts and craft. You definitely should drop by to view the window display and get you a cup of coffee from Mrs. Lott as well as some of those tasty doughnuts.Another fact, which is probably the only one in the nation, the art and craft work is from iron pieces salvaged from the textile mills in the Valley that have been razed. To take pieces of scrap iron and assemble pieces that look like animals and other creatures is incredible. How can one man have that much talent?The international scene that piqued my curiosity was a picture I received by email of Traci Martin taking a swan dive from a bridge in New Zealand. Traci and Dr. Martin have just completed a 10 day tour of New Zealand. New Zealand is a country about the size of Colorado. Most of the land mass consists of two Islands separated by a water way known as Cooks Strait. The topography is very similar to US as the mountains slope into a piedmont range and on down to a coastal plain. It is located south of the Equator some 1,250 southeast of Australia which means the Martins were enjoying summer weather. The Kawarau River Bungy is the birthplace of the original Bungy Jump. It is located in the South Island some 20 kilometers out of Queenstown. The Kawarau River Bungy jump is world famous for the free fall thrill of 136 feet into the river. The free fall idiot (I mean jumper) can stop with their hands in the river or bath in the river at the end of the drop. Almost as much fun, histori