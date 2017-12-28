Home Contributed Is More Snow Coming to Alabama on New Year’s Eve? Weathermen Say… Maybe
Is More Snow Coming to Alabama on New Year’s Eve? Weathermen Say… Maybe
Contributed
0

Is More Snow Coming to Alabama on New Year’s Eve? Weathermen Say… Maybe

0
0
Car crash accident on street
now viewing

Is More Snow Coming to Alabama on New Year’s Eve? Weathermen Say… Maybe

now playing

Chief Federal Judge Rebukes Attorneys For Delay Requests In Houston Flood Case

12-27-17 Pastor delivers Christmas Gifts to those in need DSC_1232
now playing

Church showers gifts on Hosanna Home residents

$500 reward offered for Dollar General thief

New year expected to have chilly start

Head Start students decorated courthouse tree

Troup police offer $1k reward for suspects

Chambers unemployment crawls upward in Nov.

SUSCC students participate in tech challenge

200 jobs to be created by food plant

12-27-17 Lafayette High Grads
now playing

Two graduate early from LHS

Earlier this December Alabama residents were taken by surprise when up to 10 inches of snow suddenly fell. Unlike northern regions of the country that are used to regular December snowfalls, Alabama residents aren’t accustomed to heavy snow at any time of year.

As a result, the snowfall caused a number of traffic accidents throughout the state. When WKRG News 5 reporters in Mobile toured the city after the snowfall, reporters “found the roads littered with wrecks. Wrecks on the road likely caused by winter weather were hard to miss.”

As a result of the winter weather, drivers around the state faced difficult driving conditions and heavy traffic. While northern cities have salt trucks and snow plows to clear roads during winter weather, Alabama does not.

And while many people would welcome a white Christmas and snow day this time of year, ice can wreak havon on Alabama roads. As a result, many Alabama residents are wondering if more snow and ice is in store this winter.

Meterologists, characteristically, say maybe. As of Thursday, Leigh Morgan reported on Al.com that “Some of the bitterly cold air that has been plaguing the Midwest will head southward and should begin to affect Alabama on Saturday, according to the weather service. Combine that with an area of low pressure tracking closer the the coast and you have some of the ingredients for an Alabama snow event.”

The New Year’s Eve weather forecast shows that there is a moderate chance of snow throughout the state. Light snow is possible across north and central Alabama, while south Alabama may see a light wintry mix of snow and sleet. Of course, the National Weather Service cautions that it may not snow at all.

In short, it’s possible that snow will fall on parts of the state on New Year’s Eve, which is already an especially dangerous time of year for driving. Every year more than 1.2 million people die in car accidents, and holidays like New Year’s Eve are especially lethal to drivers.

Any amount of snow or ice can make roads slippery, and without snow tires and winter driving experience, these conditions can make car accidents much more likely. In Lafayette, Alabama, official climate data lists the average annual snowfall level at “n/a”, and many Alabama cities are equally unprepared for snowfall.

So for any Alabama residents heading out on the roads this December 31, drive extra carefully.

Related posts:

  1. What happened to snow? Snow, ice, sleet didn’t show
  3. Alabama’s Surprise Snowfall Leaves Residents Scrambling
  4. Could see SNOW this weekend
tags:
Contributor
Related Posts

Chief Federal Judge Rebukes Attorneys For Delay Requests In Houston Flood Case

Contributor 0
Medical concept with stethoscope on keyboard

As Healthcare Takes Center Stage, Alabama Ranked Among Unhealthiest States

Contributor 0

Alabama’s Surprise Snowfall Leaves Residents Scrambling

Contributor 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video