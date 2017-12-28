Is More Snow Coming to Alabama on New Year’s Eve? Weathermen Say… Maybe

Earlier this December Alabama residents were taken by surprise when up to 10 inches of snow suddenly fell. Unlike northern regions of the country that are used to regular December snowfalls, Alabama residents aren’t accustomed to heavy snow at any time of year.

As a result, the snowfall caused a number of traffic accidents throughout the state. When WKRG News 5 reporters in Mobile toured the city after the snowfall, reporters “found the roads littered with wrecks. Wrecks on the road likely caused by winter weather were hard to miss.”

As a result of the winter weather, drivers around the state faced difficult driving conditions and heavy traffic. While northern cities have salt trucks and snow plows to clear roads during winter weather, Alabama does not.

And while many people would welcome a white Christmas and snow day this time of year, ice can wreak havon on Alabama roads. As a result, many Alabama residents are wondering if more snow and ice is in store this winter.

Meterologists, characteristically, say maybe. As of Thursday, Leigh Morgan reported on Al.com that “Some of the bitterly cold air that has been plaguing the Midwest will head southward and should begin to affect Alabama on Saturday, according to the weather service. Combine that with an area of low pressure tracking closer the the coast and you have some of the ingredients for an Alabama snow event.”

The New Year’s Eve weather forecast shows that there is a moderate chance of snow throughout the state. Light snow is possible across north and central Alabama, while south Alabama may see a light wintry mix of snow and sleet. Of course, the National Weather Service cautions that it may not snow at all.

In short, it’s possible that snow will fall on parts of the state on New Year’s Eve, which is already an especially dangerous time of year for driving. Every year more than 1.2 million people die in car accidents, and holidays like New Year’s Eve are especially lethal to drivers.

Any amount of snow or ice can make roads slippery, and without snow tires and winter driving experience, these conditions can make car accidents much more likely. In Lafayette, Alabama, official climate data lists the average annual snowfall level at “n/a”, and many Alabama cities are equally unprepared for snowfall.

So for any Alabama residents heading out on the roads this December 31, drive extra carefully.