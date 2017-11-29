It’s Christmas time in the City – 3rd Annual Christmas festival Saturday

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Saturday morning is set to bring life and an abundance of holiday cheer to the Courthouse Square in downtown LaFayette. City officials and the community are preparing for the annual Christmas Festival on the square which is entering its third year in LaFayette.

Officials and organizers have been busy planning for a unique festival. New details have emerged as to some of this year’s festivals features. Each of the previous years have shown growth in the festival and this year will be no different. Last year one of the highlights was Mr. and Mrs. Claus riding into downtown LaFayette on city of LaFayette fire truck. No word yet if Rudolph will lead the way into LaFayette this year or if Chief Heath Cotney will lend Santa a ride in a shiny red fire vehicle this year as well.

The Annual Christmas Festival will include fun for the entire family free of charge. Some of the events on the agenda for the festival include; train rides, dazzling lights, music, food and vendors, bouncy houses for the kids, cake walk, and much more. Santa will be present and will be taking photos with the kids. In addition, Christmas cannot be Christmas without a Christmas tree and organizers have announced that there will be Christmas trees setup in the courthouse.

A Christmas Story will be at held at the opening of this year’s festival at noon. Also on tap will be a ventriloquist and live performances from local high school bands. In addition, the sweet tunes on holiday music will fill the festival as live Christmas Carolers will be present. A special guest is also set to visit LaFayette this year, The Coca Cola Polar Bear is being brought to the festival by Downtown Pizzeria and Coca Cola.

A noticeable change to this year’s Christmas festival will be a later start time. LaFayette City Clerk Louis T. Davidson announced in early November that the event will start at 12:00 p.m. noon on this year as opposed to an earlier start in previous years. Davidson states the reason for the time adjustment is due the low turnout in the early morning hours due to cooler weather conditions keeping festival goers inside.

The later start time does allow the festival to run slightly longer this year into the hours of dusk which will allow for a festival lighting ceremony of Santa Lane in downtown LaFayette sponsored in partnership with Career Tech shortly before the festival ends at 6:00 p.m. The weather forecast for Saturday looks outstanding as a high of 66 will be seen on that day and a low of near 43 overnight. Only a small chance of rain exists as skies should remain partly cloudy for the festival.

This is the third year the festival has been held in LaFayette. It is sponsored by the Christmas Festival Committee and Chambers County Career Technical Center. The festival runs from 12:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. Central time on Saturday in downtown LaFayette at the Courthouse Square.