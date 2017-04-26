Ivey named Governor, special election in place

By Paul Richardson

Lt. Governor Kay Ivey became governor of Alabama after the sudden resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley April 10th, amid an effort in the Alabama Legislature to impeach him in the fallout over an alle

ged affair with a top staffer.

President Donald Trump called Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday night to congratulate her on becoming the state’s governor. Ivey’s office said the phone call lasted about five minutes.

According to her press office, Trump said he had heard good things about her from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Sessions and Ivey attended high school together in Wilcox County. Sessions previously was a U.S. senator representing Alabama.

It was on Ivey’s eighth day on the job that she flexed her political muscle, moving up the date of t

he special election to fill the empty Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions

New special election dates for the U.S. Senate seat Primary:

Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Run-off: Tuesday, September 26, 2017

General: Tuesday, December 12, 2017

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, minor party or independent candidates must qualify by Tuesday, August 15, 2017, by 5 p.m. Candidates must obtain 35,412 signatures from registered voters

On a related note, the Alabama Senate has voted to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a getting a permit.

Senators approved the bill on a 25-8 vote last Tuesday. It now moves to the Alabama House of Repr

esentatives for consideration.

The bill has been heavily criticized by some law enforcement officers who say the permits are needed for public safety. Republican Sen. Gerald Allen of Tuscaloosa, the bill’s sponsor, said that people shouldn’t have to pay to exercise their Second Amendment rights.

According to the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, 11 states allow concealed carry without a permit. Most of those states still issue concealed weapon permits, as would Alabama, for people who may want them to carry in other states.

Even though the bill passed the Senate, it will not become law unless approved by the House of Representatives.