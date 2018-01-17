Home News J.P.P. Middle School honors students
J.P.P. Middle School honors students

J.P.P. Middle School honors students

John P. Powell Middle School awarded its students for their outstanding performance for the 2nd 9 weeks of school.

These students have worked hard to maintain their grades and exemplify good character.

Awards were presented for the following categories: “A” Honor Roll, “A” and “B” Honor Roll, Highest Average, Most Improved, Citizenship, and many others. 

Three students also received the Student of the Quarter award: Sherniya Brooks, Jay›Briunna Rampey, and DeAundra Vines.

The faculty and staff at John P. Powell would like to thank the parents that came to the Award’s Day ceremony and tell the students that they are proud of them. 

