Jackson spearheads street name change – Black History month

As many people ride up and down Martin Luther King Jr Parkway in West Point, Ga., they probably don’t know that the name was changed not by a volunteer effort of the West Point City Council, but due to numerous requests from the West Point Voters League organization and countless Council visits that were made by one of the longest serving African-American businessmen, the late Honorable Myron Q. Jackson!

Mr. Jackson and others started requesting for a street name in honor of the slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for many years, but it never did happen. It was requested during the Barrow, Steele, and Huguley Administrations but the request was not granted.

Jackson, the Honorable Donald Gillian and the late Frank Hall never gave up hope and eventually the mayor and Council did what should have been done years ago.

Jackson was one of the first Blacks to serve on a West Point Bi Racial Committee. This Committee was created after a massive riot that took place in downtown West Point, Ga. stemming from a shooting by a West Point police officer of an unarmed black man.

Jackson who was part of the West Point Voters League was pushing for equal access for blacks to work in various businesses downtown.

At one time, there wasn’t any blacks working in banks as tellers, the telephone company, department stores, no blacks on the city School board, no blacks on the police force, he also pushed for more blacks at West Point Pepperell corporate office as well as those in supervisor position through out the plants and the list goes on.

His efforts, along with others led to blacks being hired at the corporate level for West Point Pepperell—The late Frank Hall, and Ross Dunn were the first two blacks to work in the corporate office.

Employment at West Point Pepperell corporate office was followed by Deedee and Calvin Williams as well as the late Honorable Mayor Oscar Crawley, Sr..

Mr. Jackson always spoke “Truth to Power” and wasn’t afraid! He was a Master Barber for over 50 years and retired from West Point Pepperell after many many years of service.

Mr. Jackson is truly part of Black History in Chambers County Alabama and West Point Ga!