Mr. Jamie Adams 45, of LaFayette, Alabama died Thursday January 25, 2018 at his residence.

Jamie was born April 20, 1972 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Rodney Adams and Sylvia Reed. And had been employed as a painter for a cabinet company, and also was an avid stock car race car driver.

He is survived by his Daughter-Samantha Adams of LaFayette, Al., Mother-Sylvia Reed of Marcoot, Al., Father-Rodney Adams of Marcoot, Al., Step Mother-Joyce Adams of Marcoot, Al., Grandmother-Faye Adams of LaFayette, Al., Sister-Stacie (Joseph) Dickson of LaFayette, Al., Brother-Josh Adams of Penton, Al., Granddaughter-Abbie Falla of LaFayette, Al., Special friend Dylan Hill of Valley, Al.,, Nieces & Nephews-Lance Breedlove, Amanda Smith, Bailey Dickson, Tori Dickson, and a host of aunts & uncles.

Funeral services will be held at 2PM Tuesday January 30, 2018 at the Penton Church Of God with burial to follow in the church cemetery, with the Rev. Randall Homer, the Rev. Benny Yates and the Rev. Mike Campbell officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 5 PM until 7PM.

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome,com Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.