Mrs. Janelle Dixon Hudson, 72, of Lanett, AL passed away on Monday, October 30, 2017 at EAMC-Lanier Hospital in Valley, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017, 1:00 p.m. CST at Sardis Baptist Church in Camp Hill, AL, Rev. Michael T. Winston, Pastor; Elder Darrell Combs; Officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Dixon -Hudson is survived by three daughters: Deborah Dixon of Duluth, GA, Mary (Corey) Bledsoe and Sonja Hudson, both of Lanett, AL, a niece she reared as her own, Angela M. Dixon of Birmingham, AL; a sister, Christine Dixon of Lanett, AL, two granddaughters, Wanesha Hudson and Zakera Hudson; three great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.