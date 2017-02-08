Janowiecki wins District Spelling Bee Contest

By: Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

Five students represented Chambers Academy in the AISA District spelling bee held at Edgewood Academy recently under the direction of Mrs. Athelia Richardson. In order to compete at the district level each student had to win the spelling bee for their grade at the school level. Representing Chambers Academy from 8th grade was Jacob Oliver. Claire Allen represent 7th grade. Keegan Janowiecki represented 6th grade. Kole Baker represented 5th grade and Christina Christophe represented 4th grade. Two students were awarded at district. Kole Baker won 2nd place in the 5th grade division and Keegan Janowiecki won 1st place in the 6th grade division. Keegan will represent the district at the state bee on February 8th at Huntington College in Montgomery.