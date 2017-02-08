Home News Janowiecki wins District Spelling Bee Contest
Janowiecki wins District Spelling Bee Contest
News
School
0

Janowiecki wins District Spelling Bee Contest

0
0
A2 Spelling Bee
now viewing

Janowiecki wins District Spelling Bee Contest

DSC_0634 (800×533)
now playing

Bulldogs victorious on Senior Night, 66-61 over Valley

Tournament at Dog Pound

A1 Holloway family
now playing

Whitlow wakes up an Auburn Tiger

A1 Loudermilk
now playing

100 mph, 100 mile chase ends when man caught on foot

A1 Boyette
now playing

Chambers County native murdered by 2-state killer

Was chase necessary?

A2 ELDERLY103
now playing

Family monitored speech and manners

Wilcox Mike 2
now playing

Mike's Musings - Newspaper classifieds a safer alternative

Hasty pudding, a blast from the past

Freedom isn’t free

Pictured L to R Mrs. Athelia Richardson, Claire Allen, Kole Baker, Jacob Oliver, Keegan Janowiecki, Christina Christophe and Dr. John Mehaffey, Chambers Academy Principal. Photo by Ashley Oliver
By: Ashley Oliver
Correspondent

Five students represented Chambers Academy in the AISA District spelling bee held at Edgewood Academy recently under the direction of Mrs. Athelia Richardson. In order to compete at the district level each student had to win the spelling bee for their grade at the school level. Representing Chambers Academy from 8th grade was Jacob Oliver. Claire Allen represent 7th grade. Keegan Janowiecki represented 6th grade. Kole Baker represented 5th grade and Christina Christophe represented 4th grade. Two students were awarded at district. Kole Baker won 2nd place in the 5th grade division and Keegan Janowiecki won 1st place in the 6th grade division. Keegan will represent the district at the state bee on February 8th at Huntington College in Montgomery.

Related posts:

  1. Eastside announces spelling bee winners
  2. Ellis wins District D, Ennis reelected, runoff in District A
  3. Brown wins District 2 Commission seat in runoff
  4. Ratchford wins Circuit Clerk; Lyons and Brown in runoff for District 2 seat [UPDATED]
slandon
Related Posts
DSC_0634 (800×533)

Bulldogs victorious on Senior Night, 66-61 over Valley

slandon 0

Tournament at Dog Pound

slandon 0
A1 Holloway family

Whitlow wakes up an Auburn Tiger

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video