JaQuanteiz and Shaqweyddeus Married

Today, wedding bells ring as JaQuanteiz Terrodrier Whitlow takes Shaqweyddeus Zyniik Vines to be his wife. Their journey began over 9 years ago when they both were just young teenagers. After a period in time of toxicity and even sinfulness, the two parted their ways for what they thought would be forever, until it all changed on November 18, 2016; the groom was involved in a tragic car collision with an eighteen wheeler that nearly claimed his life. This time, although grievous, would mark the beginning of a miraculous transition, ordained by God, himself. As God showed His authority, love, grace, mercy, and healing powers, the two then re-dedicated their lives to Jesus Christ, and committed to living a Spirit-lead life of purity, sexual abstinence, and holiness. The two have since been inseparable, living their lives striving to serve and minister to Christ and to others. On April 18, 2020, JaQuanteiz and Shaqweyddeus, in the presence of God, were married in a private ceremony at Chambers County Lake in Lafayette, AL, officiated by Pastor Gary L. Dixon and the groom’s father. The pair are both of Lafayette, AL, but currently reside in Birmingham, AL. JaQuanteiz is the 25 year old son of Terrence and Pamela Holloway, of Lafayette, AL. He is a graduate of Lafayette High School. And is currently a stock investor, who’s also looking forward to his new position as sales manager at the Venue at Ballpark. Shaqweyddeus is the 24 year old daughter of the late Thaddeus M. Vines of Camphill, AL, and Shenica L. Landers of Lafayette, AL. Shaqweyddeus is a 2019 graduate of Auburn University where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She is currently a registered nurse at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham, where she serves as a neonatal ICU nurse. The newlyweds are excited to operate their marriage under the full leadership and authority of Jesus Christ. And look forward to God Almighty using them and their marriage as a vessel to draw the lost and needy back to a personal relationship with Christ. The couple also looks forward to celebrating with family and friends who were not allowed to attend the ceremony due to coronavirus restrictions by hosting a big reception dinner at a more appropriate time.