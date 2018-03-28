Mr. Jesse B Smith of Roanoke died Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, LaGrange, GA. Funeral services will be held at Canaan Baptist Church, Welch on Wednesday March 28, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Calvin Trammell, Sr., officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 noon (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Tuesday, March 27, 2018 from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Mr. Smith was born July 21, 1954 in Chambers County to the late Charlie Frank and Willie Lee Smith. He united with Canaan Baptist Church, Welch, Alabama at an early age and later became a member of The Male Choir. On November 23, 1975, Mr. Smith was ordained as a deacon. He also served in other capacities including Devotional Leader. Mr. Smith graduated from Five Points High School and later attended Tuskegee Technical Trade School where he received his certification as a welder. He worked for several years at Amoco Fabric and Fiber and later moved on to Plantation Patterns. Mr. Smith was a loving brother, uncle great uncle and friend. He enoyed cooking, fishing, and planting flowers.

Mr. Smith is survived by four sisters: Mattie L. Tolbert, Atlanta, GA, Annie K.Whitehead , Columbus, GA, Annie F. Joiner and Barbara J. Smith both of Roanoke; one brother: Pierce (Rosa) Smith, Jr., Roanoke and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins,other relatives and friends.

