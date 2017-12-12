Home News Jimmie L. Thomas
Mrs. Jimmie L. Thomas, of LaFayette, AL passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at her residence.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 11, 2017, 1:00 p.m. CST at New Mt. Sellers Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Terry L. Magby Sr., Pastor, Officiating, Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Thomas is survived by three sons: Raymond Thomas Jr., Jimmy Rogers (Mae) Thomas, & Toney (Stephanie) Thomas all of LaFayette, AL; three daughters: Jean (Rev. Michael) Stevenson, Linda F. Thomas, & Mechelle (Jimmy) Mitchell all of LaFayette, AL; sister: Hattie Meadows of Lanett, AL; brother: Edward Wright of Lanett, AL; special granddaughter: Marticia Briskey of Huntsville, AL; twelve grandchildren: twenty-one great grandchildren: godchildren: The Ratchford’s; sister-in-law: Mary Lou Thomas of Waverly, AL; special friend: Mary Frances Shivers; special friend of family: Betty Martin; special caregiver: Betty Ballard & a host of adopted children & grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

