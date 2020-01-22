Jimmy Wayne Hill, 78, of LaFayette, Alabama passed away at Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama on January 14, 2020 due to a recent illness.

Jimmy was the youngest son of Rev. Moses K. Hill & Nina Brand Hill, and was born on July 20, 1941 in LaGrange, Georgia. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jimmie Sue Hill, daughter Constance Hill of LaGrange, Georgia; son, Michael Hill of Cusseta, Alabama; and daughter Brandi Hill Worthy (Larry Sands) of Lanett, Alabama; gradndaughters Shannon Duncan of Houston, Texas; Katie (Drew) Atkins of Franklin, Georgia; Emily Hill of Atlanta, Georgia; Bethany Hill of Lagrange, Georgia; Shelby Worthy of Lanett, Alabama; and great-grandsons Cam Bishop and Hudson Atkins; brother Harold (Jean) Hill, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Rev. & Mrs. Hill along with sister Ruby, brothers Rudolph, Quillian, Ed, and Ray.



Jimmy graduated from Lanett High School.



He began his career right out of high school as a television repairman in Langdale, Alabama. He eventually moved to LaGrange, Georgia to repair televisions for Sears. Later he took ownership of Van Houten Television Repair -also in Lagrange. Changes in television technology redirected his career into the maintenance field for several LaGrange industries.



Jimmy was a quick study. He became great at anything he set out to do. He built four homes and enjoyed a cabinetry hobby alongside his brother, Ed, for many years.



He square danced with LaGrange Shufflers then later in life he picked up golfing. He landed a “Hole in One” at Indian Pines in Auburn, Alabama on July 14, 2011. As his life slowed down, you could find him twice a week in LaFayette at Jack’s playing Mexican Train Dominoes with an outstanding group of men who became some of his best friends.



Jimmy had many talents and enjoyed using his wood lade to craft pens that he would give to people who made a difference in his life. if you have one, treasure it as he treasured you.



Jimmy’s family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staffs of EAMC-Lanier, EAMC, Dr. David Adams, Bethany House, and Compassus Hospice Team for their commitment to Jimmy’s comfort.



The family will receive friends at 12:00pm Central Time— one hour prior to the 1:00pm Central Time funeral service on January 18, 2020 at Center Baptist Church in LaFayette, Alabama. There will be no public interment.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home in Lafayette, Alabama is handling arrangements.