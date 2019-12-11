Johnson Named “Teacher Of The Year”

Superintendent Dr. Kelly Hodge presents a plaque to the 2019-2020 Secondary Chambers County Teacher of The Year Christy Brock Johnson.

The elementary Teacher of the Year is Lee Sides from Huguley Elementary. The secondary Teacher of the Year is Christy Brock-Johnson from Career Tech.



The 2019-2020 Teacher of The Year for Secondary Christy Brock Johnson wrote via Facebook after winning Teacher of The Year:

“What an amazing night! I am on “Cloud 9”!!! I was honored to be surrounded by other amazing teachers throughout the Chambers County School System at the board meeting tonight. I was there to be recognized as Chambers County Career Technical Center 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year. To my surprising amazement, I was also named 2019-2020 Secondary Chambers County Teacher of the Year!!! I still can’t believe and couldn’t have dreamed this elementary teacher background of 19 years would one day win a Secondary TOTY within 3 years and THEN Chambers County Teacher of the Year, again!!! God, I thank you for my amazing gifts and those who recognize them and take the time to select and vote for me… all honor belong to you Lord!!! If that wasn’t surprising enough, four of us were all once BH Shawmut Elementary teachers ranging from teaching Pre-K, 1st, 2nd, & 3rd grades. Thank you Mr. Sealy, my director, for allowing me to be free to be a “Think Outside of the Box” educator!”