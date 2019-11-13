Jones Elected Chambers Commission Chair

DOUGLAS JONES, JR.,

District 2 Commissioner Doug Jones of LaFayette was unanimously voted in last Monday night as Chairman for the Chambers County Board of Commissioners. District 5 Commissioner David Eastridge will be stepping down after his one-year term.



According to the Commission office there is a gentleman’s agreement to rotate the chairperson each year. Commissioners submitted their vote to the Chambers County Attorney Skip McCoy in a public election and with a majority vote Jones was voted in.



Doug Jones stated he is excited about the position and it is an honor to be allowed to lead the county board.