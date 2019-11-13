Home News Top Stories Jones Elected Chambers Commission Chair
Jones Elected Chambers Commission Chair

Jones Elected Chambers Commission Chair

Vetran-speakers
Lafayette High School Hears From a Captain in Recognition of Veterans Day

11-13-19-Vets-IMG_4808
CA Offer Thanks to Those Who Served on Veterans Day

Two LaFayette Schools Receive Failing Grades

Lashley Convicted of Robbing Bank

Southern Union Celebrates Homecoming Nov. 16

No Waiting List for Pre-K

IMG_4817
Sex Trafficking Prompts Chambers Meeting

Avoid Business Bankruptcy With Money Saving Tips

DOUGLAS JONES, JR.,

District 2 Commissioner Doug Jones of LaFayette was unanimously voted in last Monday night as Chairman for the Chambers County Board of Commissioners. District 5 Commissioner David Eastridge will be stepping down after his one-year term.

According to the Commission office there is a gentleman’s agreement to rotate the chairperson each year. Commissioners submitted their vote to the Chambers County Attorney Skip McCoy in a public election and with a majority vote Jones was voted in.

Doug Jones stated he is excited about the position and it is an honor to be allowed to lead the county board.

