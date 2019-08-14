Home Uncategorized Jones graduates from government training institute
Jones graduates from government training institute

Jones graduates from government training institute

The Government and
Economic Development
Institute at Auburn
University is delighted to
announce that Chambers
County Commissioner,
Douglas Jones, has met
all the requirements to be
designated a Graduate of
the Alabama Local Government
Training Institute.
Commissioner Jones
joins a select group of 90
current Alabama county
commissioners with this
distinction.
According to Julia Heflin,
the Training Manager
of the Government and
Economic Development
Institute at Auburn University
and administrator
of the program,
“Commissioner Jones’
achievement underscores
a strong commitment
and dedication to public
service in county government

The graduates of
the program contribute
enormously to the betterment
and improvement
of county government in
Alabama, and graduates
such as Commissioner
Jones serve as a model
of the best in our system
of grassroots democratic
government.”
The County Commissioner
Graduate award
will be presented to
Chambers County Commissioner,
Douglas Jones,
at a special ceremony during
the 2019 Annual Convention
of the Association
of County Commissions
of Alabama.
Graduates of the program
must complete at
least 120 hours of detailed
practical and applied
course work involving all
aspects of county leadership
and administration

The LaFayette Sun
