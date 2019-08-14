Jones graduates from government training institute

The Government and

Economic Development

Institute at Auburn

University is delighted to

announce that Chambers

County Commissioner,

Douglas Jones, has met

all the requirements to be

designated a Graduate of

the Alabama Local Government

Training Institute.

Commissioner Jones

joins a select group of 90

current Alabama county

commissioners with this

distinction.

According to Julia Heflin,

the Training Manager

of the Government and

Economic Development

Institute at Auburn University

and administrator

of the program,

“Commissioner Jones’

achievement underscores

a strong commitment

and dedication to public

service in county government

The graduates of

the program contribute

enormously to the betterment

and improvement

of county government in

Alabama, and graduates

such as Commissioner

Jones serve as a model

of the best in our system

of grassroots democratic

government.”

The County Commissioner

Graduate award

will be presented to

Chambers County Commissioner,

Douglas Jones,

at a special ceremony during

the 2019 Annual Convention

of the Association

of County Commissions

of Alabama.

Graduates of the program

must complete at

least 120 hours of detailed

practical and applied

course work involving all

aspects of county leadership

and administration