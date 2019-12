JPP Bulldogs kicked off their basketball season on Nov. 13th traveling to Russell County.



JPP Girls winning 38 -10 with only 5 players.



JPP hosted back to back games on



Nov. 19th and 20th against Valley Jr High and Poka Jr. High at the Dog Palace.

Valley Jr high defeated JPP boys 41-28.



JPP girls pounded Valley Jr girls 45-9.



On Nov. 20th, Jpp girls eased by Poka 34-12.





The next game is set for Dec. 2, at Handley in Roanoke Al. starting at 430pm.