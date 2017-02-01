JPP honors 8th graders for winning seasons

By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

Photos by Pamela Holloway

The LaFayette J.P. Powell Jr. High girls and boys teams closed out their respective seasons on Thursday, January 26. Both teams had great seasons and the future of LaFayette basketball looks to be headed in the right direction. Parent, family, friends and fans came out to support and honor the 8th graders as they end their Jr. High career and getting ready to step into the real world of High School.

On Thursday both teams hosted county rival the Lanett Panthers with the hope of ending the year in a big way. The girls started off the night for the Bulldogs as they engaged in the season finale versus the Panthers. In girls action the Lady Dogs were close throughout most of the contest, only to fall short in the end as the Lady Panthers squeezed by 40-32. The Jr. High girls ended their season with a 7 win and 5 loss record.

The LaFayette Jr. High boys took the stage next as they did battle with the Panthers of Lanett Jr. High. The boys played a great game and closed the season out with a big win defeating the Panthers 47-36. LaFayette boys ended the year with an outstanding record of 12 wins and 1 loss.

The boys were coached by Eric Barker and the girls by Kimberly Maddox. It was a great year for the LaFayette Jr. High girls and boys, GO DOGS.