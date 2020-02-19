Home News School JPP Students Score Well in Robotics Competition
JPP Students Score Well in Robotics Competition

0
0

Students from John P Powell attended the VEX on the Plains February Middle School Tournament at Auburn University.

This group, comprised of Jordan Jones, Marceyana Heard, Ayden Gunn, Corvantez Swint, and Travon Williams.

The students won a couple of matches and completed the competition with earning twenty-first place out of twenty-nine. Robotics helps address the growing demand for teaching science, technology, engineering and maths in schools.

As well as exemplifying technology directly by programming the robot, they gain an understanding of how science, technology, engineering and math all link together.

Prior to the event, students had to design, build, and program a robot to be driven by a remote control.

Once at the competition, students engaged in events such as navigating the robot to pick up balls in an enclosed pit and relocate cubes within a course.

After each match, the students strategize together to make revisions that improved the robot for the next match.

The LaFayette Sun
