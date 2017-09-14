Home News JV Bulldogs 6, Lanett 2
JV Bulldogs 6, Lanett 2
News
Sports
0

JV Bulldogs 6, Lanett 2

0
0
9-13-17 Lafayette JV beats Lanett DSC_0998
now viewing

JV Bulldogs 6, Lanett 2

key-west-81664_960_720
now playing

For Heroin Addicts, Hurricanes and Relapse Often Go Hand in Hand

9-13-17 The LaFayette Bulldogs got their second win of the season 03 DSC_1647
now playing

Houston’s big game leads Bulldogs to win

Rebels 3-0, crush Wilcox

CA spikers lose in 3

Coach’s Corner

Senior Spotlight

9-13-17 JV Rebels Roll over Kingwood CadeTarverJV
now playing

JV Rebels 40, Kingwood 0

CA Senior Showcase

LaFayette Youth Football wins 3 at Tuskegee

9-13-17 CHAMBERS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COMPLETE 50 HOURS OF PROFESSIONAL TRAINING Sam Bradford & Douglas Jones
now playing

Commissioners complete training

After a slow start to the game, the Bulldogs claimed victory over the Panthers, 6-2. – Photo by Pamela Holloway
By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent

The Lafayette JV Bulldogs played the Lanett Panthers this past Tuesday at Bulldog Stadium.

The game start off slow for both teams as neither could get anything going on offense.

The scoring began when a Lanett player tackle Lafayette quarterback Ty’Quavion Daniel in the endzone for a safety.

On the next drive the Lafayette offense finally got going as quarterback Ty’Quavion Daniel found receiver Vinay Singh open in the endzone for a touchdown.

The point after failed and left the score Lafayette 6 Lanett 2.

It would stay that way the rest of the night.

The Bulldog offense had the ball midway through the 3rd quarter when the game was called due to weather.
 
The Bulldogs were suppose to travel to Reeltown this week to take on the Rebels. Due to IRMA the game was cancelled

GO DOGS!!!

Related posts:

  1. Bulldogs no match for high powered Lanett offense
  2. Panthers edge Bulldogs, 61-55
  3. Reeltown upends JV Bulldogs, 10-6
  4. J.H. Bulldogs open with Lanett
slandon
Related Posts
9-13-17 The LaFayette Bulldogs got their second win of the season 03 DSC_1647

Houston’s big game leads Bulldogs to win

slandon 0

Rebels 3-0, crush Wilcox

slandon 0

CA spikers lose in 3

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video