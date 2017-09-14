JV Bulldogs 6, Lanett 2

By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

The Lafayette JV Bulldogs played the Lanett Panthers this past Tuesday at Bulldog Stadium.

The game start off slow for both teams as neither could get anything going on offense.

The scoring began when a Lanett player tackle Lafayette quarterback Ty’Quavion Daniel in the endzone for a safety.

On the next drive the Lafayette offense finally got going as quarterback Ty’Quavion Daniel found receiver Vinay Singh open in the endzone for a touchdown.

The point after failed and left the score Lafayette 6 Lanett 2.

It would stay that way the rest of the night.

The Bulldog offense had the ball midway through the 3rd quarter when the game was called due to weather.



The Bulldogs were suppose to travel to Reeltown this week to take on the Rebels. Due to IRMA the game was cancelled

GO DOGS!!!