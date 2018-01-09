Home News JV girls win big over Evangel
By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent
 
The Chambers Academy girls have added another victory to an impressive season thus far; having lost only to Edgewood. 

Britten Stephens scored 17 points against the Lyons as high scorer for the Rebels.  Brandalon Rombokas scored 7 points. Alyssa Sorrells added 5 points. 

Lindsey Fuller and Mattie Fuller each scored 4 points and Alexis Smith and Natalie Lovelace each scored 2 points in the win.  Lovelace, Sorrells and Stephens each had 6 rebounds followed by Reese with 5 and Rombokas with 3. 

Alexis Smith scores 2 against Evangel

Fuller and Kendall Talbot each had 1 rebound in the win. 

The girls will travel to Eastwood on Tuesday and Springwood on Thursday to play in regular competition.
 
They will then travel to Cornerstone Christian on Saturday to compete in the JV state tournament.

