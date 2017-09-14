Home News JV Rebels 40, Kingwood 0
JV Rebels 40, Kingwood 0
JV Rebels 40, Kingwood 0

9-13-17 JV Rebels Roll over Kingwood CadeTarverJV
JV Rebels 40, Kingwood 0

Cade Tarver picked up 84 yards rushing against the Lions. – Photo by Ashley Oliver
By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent
 
The Chambers Academy JV Rebels continued their winning streak by defeating the Kingwood Lions by a score of 40-0.  This win brings the Rebels to 3-0 thus far this season. The Rebels had 246 total rushing yards; 84 of which were picked up by Cade Tarver.  Tarver is also responsible for scoring one of the Rebels’ five total touchdowns and scoring on a two point conversion. Payton Allen scored two touchdowns; both on punt returns.  James Robinson and Josh Holliday scored one touchdown each in the win.

Defensively, the Rebels didn’t allow the Lions to score.  Jacob Oliver, Payton Allen and Gavin Kight led the Rebels’ defense with 7 tackles each.  Jacob Crowe was credited for 6 tackles.  Head Coach, Jason Allen, stated “our guys are continuing to play good football and are not beating themselves with penalities and turnovers.  I’m happy with the way they have played up until this part of the season.  I hope that we will continue to improve as the season goes along”.
The JV Rebels will travel to Lakeside in Eufaula to take on the Chiefs September 19th beginning at 7:00 pm.

