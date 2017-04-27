Home News JV Rebels end season with Cornerstone win
JV Rebels end season with Cornerstone win

JV Rebels end season with Cornerstone win

Jacob Oliver on the mound against Cornerstone.
Photo and story By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent

The Chambers Academy JV boys defeated Cornerstone Christian by a score of 15-4 in 4 innings in a makeup game played April 10th at home. Freshman, Brody Smoot, started on the mound, allowing Cornerstone to score 4 runs in the 1st inning. Smoot faced 11 batters, striking out 3 and walking 2 in the 2 innings pitched. 8th grader, Jacob Oliver, would come in to relieve for the final 2 innings facing 7 batters. He struck out 2, walked 1 and allowed no hits. The bats were hot for the Rebels with the team gathering 9 combined hits. The Rebels scored 11 runs in the 1st inning alone. Payton Allen, Braxton Allen, Jacob Oliver and Caydon Smoot each had 2 recorded hits in the game and Dijon Darden added 1. C. Smoot had 3 RBI’s in the contest. P. Allen, Joshua Holliday, B. Allen and Oliver each had 2 RBIs. B. Smoot and Logan Broom each had 1 RBI in the win.

The CA Rebels then faced the Coosa Valley Rebels for the only time this season, defeating them on Monday by a score of 9-3 to end the season. Payton Allen and Jacob Oliver each had 2 hits in the win. Joshua Holiday and Caydon Smoot had 1 hit each. C. Smoot started on the mound for the CA Rebels facing 22 batters. C. Smoot struck out 11, walked 3 and allowed only 3 hits in his 4 ½ innings pitched. Braxton Allen faced 4 batters in his ½ inning pitched. B. Allen struck out 2, walked 1 and allowed 1 hit.
The JV boys finished 6-7 for the season. All 7 losses came against larger 3A programs.

