JV Rebels end season with Cornerstone win

Photo and story By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The Chambers Academy JV boys defeated Cornerstone Christian by a score of 15-4 in 4 innings in a makeup game played April 10th at home. Freshman, Brody Smoot, started on the mound, allowing Cornerstone to score 4 runs in the 1st inning. Smoot faced 11 batters, striking out 3 and walking 2 in the 2 innings pitched. 8th grader, Jacob Oliver, would come in to relieve for the final 2 innings facing 7 batters. He struck out 2, walked 1 and allowed no hits. The bats were hot for the Rebels with the team gathering 9 combined hits. The Rebels scored 11 runs in the 1st inning alone. Payton Allen, Braxton Allen, Jacob Oliver and Caydon Smoot each had 2 recorded hits in the game and Dijon Darden added 1. C. Smoot had 3 RBI’s in the contest. P. Allen, Joshua Holliday, B. Allen and Oliver each had 2 RBIs. B. Smoot and Logan Broom each had 1 RBI in the win.

The CA Rebels then faced the Coosa Valley Rebels for the only time this season, defeating them on Monday by a score of 9-3 to end the season. Payton Allen and Jacob Oliver each had 2 hits in the win. Joshua Holiday and Caydon Smoot had 1 hit each. C. Smoot started on the mound for the CA Rebels facing 22 batters. C. Smoot struck out 11, walked 3 and allowed only 3 hits in his 4 ½ innings pitched. Braxton Allen faced 4 batters in his ½ inning pitched. B. Allen struck out 2, walked 1 and allowed 1 hit.

The JV boys finished 6-7 for the season. All 7 losses came against larger 3A programs.