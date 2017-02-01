Home News Sports JV Rebels win one, lose one
JV Boys – Back row left to right Jake Waldrop, Cayden Smoot, Gabe Brooks, Braxton Allen, Coach Jason Allen, Logan Broome, Dijon Darden, Brody Smoot. Front row left to right: Jessie Baldwin, Joshua Holiday, Payton Allen, Wyatt Cain. Levi Waldrop Not pictured Zach Kennedy

By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent
Photos by Jody Stewart

The Chambers Academy JV teams wrapped up the basketball season last week with games against Coosa Valley Academy and Abbeville. Against Coosa Valley, Cayden Smoot was the lead scorer putting 11 points on the board and pulling down 7 rebounds. Gabe Brooks and Payton Allen each scored 8 points. Braxton Allen scored 4 points. Joshua Holiday, Brody Smoot and Jake Waldrop all scored 2 points in the win.

The JV girls also logged a win against Coosa Valley 27-21. This brought their record to 13-4 for the season. Britten Stephens led in points with 16. Shelly Keebler added 5 points. Brandalon Rombokas and Lizzie Keebler each added 3 points in the win. Britten Stephens led in rebounds also with 10 total. Lizzie Keebler had 5. Coach Brandi Fuller stated “ The girls played a complete and solid game. We played good on defense with the press and man to man defense. This Coosa Valley team beat us at home at the beginning of the season so this was a big win”.

The season finale against Abbeville was bittersweet with both teams suffering defeat. The JV boys lost 33-30 in a game close to the finish. Payton Allen was the lead scorer with 14 points. Braxton Allen added 9 points. Cayden Smoot added 6 points and Logan Broome scored 1 point in the loss. Braxton Allen led the team with 12 rebounds.

The JV girls also lost to Abbeville in a heartbreaking 28-25 game; finishing the season with a 13-5 record overall. Britten Stephens led in points with 12 total. Lizzie Keebler added . Bailey Allen and Shelly Keebler each scored 3 points and Brandalon Rombokas scored 2 points in the loss. Leading the team on rebounds was Britten Stephen with 11 and Bailey Allen with 5. Coach Brandi Fuller said “The girls played really hard but came up short in the fourth quarter. I think we gave out of gas and had a couple of our players out sick also. They did, however, adjust but just couldn’t pull it through.”

JV girls – Back row left to right: Britten Stephens, Brandalon Rombokas, Audra Slay, Shelly Keebler, Coach Brandi Fuller, Lizzie Keebler, Donna Stewart, Maci Harmon, Alyssa Sorrells. Front row left to right: Mattie Reese, Claire Allen, Chloe Mitcham,
Bailey Allen, Lindsey Fuller, Natalie Lovelace, Amelia Ansbro

