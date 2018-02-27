K-9 nabs fleeing suspect

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

An evening traffic stop on Friday along Highway 50 near the Sunoco Gas Station turned into a foot pursuit through a wooded area and the eventual nabbing of the fleeing suspect by a four-legged member of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department in a nearby neighborhood.

According to information released by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department on Friday evening at 6:50 p.m. CST a deputy with the Chambers County Sheriffs Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a black Buick near Highway 50 and the intersection of Avenue A.

As the deputy was attempting to make the stop the driver of the vehicle turned the vehicle into the Sunoco Gas Station located along C.L. Torbert Parkway also known as Highway 50. As the vehicle began to stop in the gas station parking lot a male driver quickly exited the vehicle and began to flee the scene and the deputy.

That subject was able to briefly escape the grasps of the deputy, but shortly afterwards a Chambers County K-9 officers arrived on the scene. The deputy and his partner a K-9 officer known as Otos began searching the area near where the suspect was last seen.

After a short search Oto’s was able to successfully track down Shawvockie Williams hiding in a wooded area located near Avenue A. Deputies were able to take Williams into custody. He was arrested on charges of attempting to elude law enforcement. Deputies later learned that Williams also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for probation violation. He was transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility and held on both charges.