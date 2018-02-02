Mrs. Kathy Cotney 65 of Lanett, Alabama died Saturday January 27, 2018 at her residence.

Mrs. Cotney was born in Lansdale, Alabama December 3, 1952 to the late Eugene Robert LaFountain and the late Effie Holland LaFountain, she was a member of the Bridge Church in Beulah, Alabama, and was retired from the Lee County Revenue Commission Office. At her request no services will be planned.

She is survived by 3 Children-Chris Parmer of Beulah, Al., Mike Parmer of Franklin, Ga., Terrie Parmer of Thomaston, Ga., 2 Step Sons- Joey Cotney of Valley, Al., and Kevin Cotney of Valley, Al., 3 Sisters-Dorothy Reaves of Beulah, Al., Tressie Burette of Huguley, Al., Theda Taylor of Beulah, Al., 6 Grandchildren

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome,.com Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.