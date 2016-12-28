Keep Digging

By Paul Richardson

It’s been a good year for treasure hunters and salvage crews (and some blind luck amateurs.)

A trio of explorers has solved a six decades mystery involving an Air Force C-45 cargo plane that disappeared on September 11, 1952 over Lake Ontario.

The plane was on its way to Griffiss Air Force Base at Rome New York when it experienced engine trouble All five crew members ejected, leaving the plane to continue on auto-pilot. But with crew members gone, the craft was nearly 1000 pounds lighter and flew another hour before crashing.

But the wreckage was never found. Turns out, searchers were looking in the wrong place.

A 17th century ship called The Griffin has long eluded treasure seekers for ages. But one persistent hunter thinks he has finally found the vessel that belonged to French explorer La Salle. He wasn’t on the ship when it went down on its maiden voyage in 1679. One of ship’s claims to fame is that it’s believed to be the first European-designed ship to ply the Great Lakes, if only briefly. (Wonder how they got over Niagara Falls…?) Experts say as many as 6,000 ships have gone down in the Great Lakes.

The La Salle wreckage is submerged in 50 feet of water near Poverty Island in Lake Michigan. But that’s nothing compared to 500 year old unsolved mystery.

Treasure hunters think they have found the wreckage of the Santa Maria, Columbus’ flag ship that went down during a hurricane in December of 1492.

Barry Clifford, a top underwater archaeological investigator, tells CNN News the location on a reef 10 to 15 feet below the surface off Haiti’s northern coast matches Columbus’ description of where the ship was wrecked, per his diary.

The discovery of the SS Central America off the coast of South Carolina is labeled a “golden find.”

It went down in 1857 laden with so much gold, ($1.2 million then, over $76 million by today’s standard) it triggered a nationwide financial panic.

Many people do not realize how close to American borders German subs operated in World War II.

Robert Ballard (discover of the Titanic) is now mapping the location of German Sub U-166 which sank in the Gulf of Mexico just miles off the Louisiana coast. It is one of 22 known German subs that operated in the Gulf during the war which sank at least 50 U.S. vessels.

The ocean floor off Massachusetts’ Nantucket Island has finally yielded a 70-year-old secret, the location of another World War II German sub, the U-550.

The U-550, which had wreaked havoc along the East Coast for months, went down in April 1944 in a battle with US Naval ships.

Lost until now, the Boston Globe reports the U-550 is largely intact, and the divers who located it using sonar plan to return soon to further document the site. It’s another World War II mystery solved and a startling example of how close the enemy lurked.

There are other major finds this year that do not involve ships. One is the discovery of a 12,000 year old skeleton of a ten aged girl in an underwater cave on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. (USA Today). DNA results suggest the first inhabitants of North America did not come from Siberia, Europe, or Asia as originally thought, but from a land that no longer exists called Beringia.

Another discovery is a small copper awl, a thin piece of metal barely three inches long, found in the 5000 year old grave of a woman in Israel.

It is the oldest metal object ever found, and its date has pushed back metal use in the region centuries earlier than thought, to about 5100 BC instead of 4,500 years BC as previously thought.

The area of the find near the Jordan River was once a thriving commercial center in the ancient world. The tiny metal awl was one of many artifacts recovered from the woman’s grave, who, according to Live Science Magazine, was about 40 years old when she died.

It suggests residents of the ancient kingdom had a fairly advanced knowledge of technology, surprising some scholars.

Live Science calls it “a discovery of global importance.”

An 11 boy in China’s Jiangsu Providence bent down to wash his hands in the river in July when his hand hit a sharp object. The find turned out to be a 3000 year old Bronze dagger from the Zhou Dynasty, the dawn of China’s civilization (BBC report.)

So keep digging.