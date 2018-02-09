Ms. Kimberly N. Baker, 33 of Opelika, AL formerly of LaFayette, AL passed away on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 2, 2018, 12 Noon CST at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Michael T. Stiggers, Pastor; Pastor Cecelia Broome; Eulogist. Burial will follow in Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.

Ms. Baker is survived by her children, Kaylon and Kayden Beasley, fiancé, Rodriguez Beasley of Opelika, AL, mother, Patricia(Gary) Baker of LaFayette, AL, father, John T. (Mary) Heard of LaFayette, AL, four brothers: Alexander Baker of Dallas, TX, Quincy Vines of Roanoke, AL, Traco(Chancy) Heard of LaFayette, AL and Ingram Heard of Beulah, AL, two sisters, Sasha Baker of Auburn, AL and Cierra Heard of Nashville, TN, grandmother, Ethel Heard of LaFayette, AL, Teresa (Marcus) Richmond of Opelika, AL (fiancé’s mother), a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.