Home News Obituaries Kimberly N. Baker
Obituaries
0

Kimberly N. Baker

0
0

Kimberly N. Baker

2-7-18 Group tour East Ala Lumber Yard 02
now playing

Fascinating Forestry Teachers learn about importance of trees

2-7-18 New Horizon Theatre to present The Nerd
now playing

New Horizon presents The Nerd

Library celebrates Black History

Mother fatally shoots son in Lee County

Billy J. Staples

Marylene Story Blunt

Eula Mae Evans Grady

Mercedes Rutledge

Randy “Sharkie” James

What makes Chambers unique?

Ms. Kimberly N. Baker, 33 of Opelika, AL formerly of LaFayette, AL passed away on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 2, 2018, 12 Noon CST at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Michael T. Stiggers, Pastor; Pastor Cecelia Broome; Eulogist. Burial will follow in Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.

Ms. Baker is survived by her children, Kaylon and Kayden Beasley, fiancé, Rodriguez Beasley of Opelika, AL, mother, Patricia(Gary) Baker of LaFayette, AL, father, John T. (Mary) Heard of LaFayette, AL, four brothers: Alexander Baker of Dallas, TX, Quincy Vines of Roanoke, AL, Traco(Chancy) Heard of LaFayette, AL and Ingram Heard of Beulah, AL, two sisters, Sasha Baker of Auburn, AL and Cierra Heard of Nashville, TN, grandmother, Ethel Heard of LaFayette, AL, Teresa (Marcus) Richmond of Opelika, AL (fiancé’s mother), a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

Related posts:

  1. Eula Mae Evans Grady
  2. Obituaries
  3. Jannie L. Heard Broome
  4. Kathy Cotney
slandon
Related Posts

Billy J. Staples

slandon 0

Marylene Story Blunt

slandon 0

Eula Mae Evans Grady

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video