Kindergarten Pre-Registration Goes Virtual

For the first time in its history, the Chambers County School District will conduct the annual random selection for pre-k assignments this Friday, March 27, in an empty room. Previously, parents who completed an application for pre-k assembled at the District’s Administration Building and were assigned numbers, which were used in a drawing to determine individual placements.



“Due to the social distancing restrictions that have become necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19, we are asking everyone to stay home and watch the random selection process via live feed on our Chambers County School District Facebook page, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time,” said School Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge. “On Thursday, March 26, we will email numbers to each person who completed the pre-k application process for participation. We will use the same email addresses provided on the application forms.”



Once the random selection process has concluded, letters will be mailed to parents and/or guardians reflecting the results. No pre-k assignments will be given over the phone.



“We expect this process will go smoothly, just in a different format than we’ve used before,” said Hodge. “Most importantly, our goal is to proceed with this annual assignment process as scheduled while, at the same time, protecting the public. We thank everyone in advance for their patience and understanding.”