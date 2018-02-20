Kindergarten registration set

The Chambers County School District will conduct kindergarten registration the week of March 5 – 9, 2018.

Any child whose fifth birthday is on or before September second is entitled to admission. Parents or guardians must provide proof of residence within each child’s school attendance zone, which may include any two of the following:

Property tax record.

Mortgage documents or property deeds.

Utility connection receipt or utility bill showing the student’s parent or guardian by name and address.

Apartment or home lease.

Automobile registration.

Additional documentation must include guardianship papers to be presented at the time of registration (if applicable); certified birth certificate and Social Security card for each child; immunization certificate; and proof of guardianship or parental status (driver’s license with photo ID, a copy of which shall be maintained in the child’s permanent record folder).

Registration forms are available at all elementary schools and on the Chambers County website at www.chambersk12.org. All children with exceptionalities are eligible for services. The Chambers County Board of Education enrolls immigrant, ESL, homeless or migrant students regardless of proof of residence requirements.

For additional information, please contact Dr. Nancy Maples, Director of Elementary Education, at 334-864-9343, ext. 10214.