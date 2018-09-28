King gets life for Smith murder

Tuesday September

25, almost five years after

investigators in Chambers

County said they discov

–

ered 32-year-old Jarred

Smith shot and killed in

–

side a home, Kason King

was sentenced to life with

the possibility of parole

at the Chambers County

Courthouse.

It was on County Road

53 in Chambers County

in June of 2013 that

investigators said they

found Smith shot to death

while in the shower with a

woman. The woman Paige

Adamson was the ex-girl

friend of the murder de

–

fendant Kason King.

Kason King was found

guilty of the shooting

death of Jarred Smith and

sentenced to served a life

sentence for the murder conviction, serve a life

sentence for burglary con

–

viction, serve 12 months

for unlawful imprison

–

ment conviction and serve

15 years for domestic

violence.

Since the jury did not

find a capital murder con

–

viction that makes King

eligible for parole at some

point.