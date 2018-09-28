King gets life for Smith murder
Tuesday September
25, almost five years after
investigators in Chambers
County said they discov
–
ered 32-year-old Jarred
Smith shot and killed in
–
side a home, Kason King
was sentenced to life with
the possibility of parole
at the Chambers County
Courthouse.
It was on County Road
53 in Chambers County
in June of 2013 that
investigators said they
found Smith shot to death
while in the shower with a
woman. The woman Paige
Adamson was the ex-girl
friend of the murder de
–
fendant Kason King.
Kason King was found
guilty of the shooting
death of Jarred Smith and
sentenced to served a life
sentence for the murder conviction, serve a life
sentence for burglary con
–
viction, serve 12 months
for unlawful imprison
–
ment conviction and serve
15 years for domestic
violence.
Since the jury did not
find a capital murder con
–
viction that makes King
eligible for parole at some
point.