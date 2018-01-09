Home News Local Kirby voted SU queen
Local
News
School
Hannah Kirby of Wedowee was crowned Southern Union’s 2017 Homecoming Queen.

Kirby graduated from Randolph County High School and attends Southern Union on a Performing Arts Scholarship for Dance. First runner up to the Homecoming Queen was Callen Brown of Lineville.

Other members of Southern Union’s Homecoming Court were Julianna Kelley of Wedowee, MiKayla Jackson of Opelika, and Taylor Taunton of Eclectic.

Southern Union’s 2017 Homecoming Queen, Hannah Kirby, is escorted by her father, Rance and congratulated by Dean of Students Tiffany Sanders.

Candidates were nominated by members of the student body for the Homecoming Court. The queen was selected based on popular votes among the students.

Southern Union State Community College has campuses located in Wadley, Opelika, and Valley, Alabama. For more information regarding Student Life at Southern Union contact Lori Daniel at 256-395-2211.

