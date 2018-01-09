Kirby voted SU queen

Hannah Kirby of Wedowee was crowned Southern Union’s 2017 Homecoming Queen.

Kirby graduated from Randolph County High School and attends Southern Union on a Performing Arts Scholarship for Dance. First runner up to the Homecoming Queen was Callen Brown of Lineville.

Other members of Southern Union’s Homecoming Court were Julianna Kelley of Wedowee, MiKayla Jackson of Opelika, and Taylor Taunton of Eclectic.



Candidates were nominated by members of the student body for the Homecoming Court. The queen was selected based on popular votes among the students.

Southern Union State Community College has campuses located in Wadley, Opelika, and Valley, Alabama. For more information regarding Student Life at Southern Union contact Lori Daniel at 256-395-2211.