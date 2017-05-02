Lady Bulldogs building foundation

Story & Photo By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

The LaFayette Bulldogs Girl Softball team had a lot of trials this season.

Coach Lucas states: It will make us a better team for the future.

We have won one regular season game but I am proud of them for hanging in there and learning the game.

We have two seniors on our roster Andreanna Barker and Raven Vaughn who we will miss from our team.

As for the underclassmen coming back next year we will work harder than this year to improve our goal of making it to Troy for the playoff in 2018.

We have started the foundation to our softball program and we will continue to work hard and grind to make it a successful program for the future.

Lastly, I want to thank all the sponsors for their support in buying ads to show that the community believes in the Lady Bulldogs.

We will play in the region tournament May 4th @ 4pm in Reeltown.