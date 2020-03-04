Lady Bulldogs earn first regional berth, ever

After having an up and down regular season, the LaFayette Lady Bulldogs got things clicking at the right time. The Lady Dogs made an impressive appearance in the 2A Region 9 Girls Area tournament in Ranburne, AL.



The LaFayette Lady Bulldogs defeated the Horseshoe Bend Generals in the first round of the tournament and went on to defeat the host Ranburne Bulldogs to be crowned 2A Region 9 Girls Area Champions.



LaFayette was now set to host Ohatchee in a sub-regional playoff game. LaFayette played and excellent game and went on to defeat Ohatchee 64-45.



With the win the Lady Bulldogs earned a birth in the Girls AHSAA 2A Northeast Regional Tournament. It was the LaFayette Lady Bulldogs first time reaching the 2A Northeast Regional Tournament in 13 years.In the tournament the girls gave a valiant effort, but fell short to Collinsville in regional semifinals.



Feliah Greer was named to the All-Tournament team for her outstanding play.



The girls ended their season with a 12-12 record.