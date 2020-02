Ebony William look to a pass

The LaFayette Lady Bulldogs fell short against the Collinsville Panthers 59-38 to bring their season to an end at Jacksonville State University on last Friday.



Feliah Greer scored a game high 26-points to lead all scorers.



It was the first time the Lady Dogs had made it to the Northeast Regional Tournament in 13 years. The lady Bulldogs have only one senior on the roster and should be set to have a great year next basketball season.