Lady Bulldogs Run to Second Place Finish at Auburn Invite

By Pamela Holloway

The Bulldogs boys and girls track and field program is off to a hot start this season. The previous weekend at the Opelika Invitational, the girls finished 2nd overall and the boys finished 6th. The following weekend, the girls and boys track team ran at the Auburn Early Bird Invitational.



(Girls Results)

Myasia Ellis finished-5th in the 200m with a time of 27.45 seconds,

A’shayla James finished-3rd in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 50.08 seconds. The 4×100 finished-5th, with a time of 52.63 seconds. The member of this relay team are Toniya Collier, Mon’keliyah Morgan, Nikki Upshaw, and Alahbra’J Todd. Todd also finished-2nd in the long-jump with a distance of 16-6.5 feet. Feliah Greer finished-4th in the discus with a throw of 84′-10”. Out of 28 schools, the girls finished 10th overall.



(Boys Results)

Antavious Woody finished-1st in the Discus with a throw of 136′-7”, and also 3rd in the shot-put with a throw of 44′-8”. Demarcus Holloway finished-6th in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.22 seconds. Xavier Holloway finished-8th in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 18.54 seconds, and also 7th in the 300 meter hurdles, with a time of 45.71 seconds. Jordan Walker finished-5th in the long-jump, with a distance of 20′-7” and also 8th in the triple-jump with a distance of 39′-4”. The 4×100 finished-7th with a time of 45.75 second.The members of this team are Quandarius Mitchell, Jacourias Webb, Xavier Holloway, Joshua Combs. Out of 28 schools, the boys finished-6th overall.



Both boys and girls were to compete this weekend in the Oxford Meet #1 on Saturday March 14th. But, the meet was canceled.